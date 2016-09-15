What a pair of whoppers! Massive marrows impress judges at horticultural society show

A pair of giant marrows were the major attraction at Knaresborough Horticultural Society’s 2016 Early Flower Show, with the judges left awestruck by the vegetables’ whopping weight.

Paul Atkinson and Peter Ridsdale were awarded joint first prize in the novelty vegetable class - both had grown giant marrows each weighing 19.4 kilos.

Exhibitors showcased their produce in the large hall at Gracious Street Methodist Chapel where there were more than 300 entries, including some spectacular dahlias.

All the awards were presented by David Egerton, of Leeds Building Society.

The show has been supported by the building society for several years and this year the Leeds Building Society Shield for the best exhibit in the children’s classes went to Alice Stone.

Alice also won the Rowland Winn Cup for the most first prizes in the children’s classes. She is obviously following in the footsteps of her grandma Marilyn Youngson, as she won the Treasurer’s Trophy for the most first prizes in the cookery section.

Paul Atkinson took home The Knaresborough Cup for the best dahlia exhibit, along with the Mrs Hickson Cup for the best exhibit in the miscellaneous classes and The George Chandler Memorial Trophy for the best exhibit in the fruit and vegetable and miscellaneous classes.

Peter Ridsdale also won three trophies: The T.A. Wilson Cup (most first prizes in the fruit and vegetable classes), The Billy Walker Memorial Trophy for the best exhibit in the onion classes, and the Amateur’s Cup for the most first prizes in the miscellaneous classes.

A new exhibitor at the society shows, Christine Evans, won the M.F. Prest cup for the best floral art arrangement. She created a beautiful entry for the “Good Enough to Eat” class that the judge described as being “as good as any professional effort”.

The Late Flower Show dates are October 22 and 23 as part of Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Schedules and entry forms are available at www.khsyorkshire.org.uk or further information call 07813 800264.