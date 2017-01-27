Slideshow: Property of the Week

Search

A unique school conversion dating back to the 1850s, a semi-detached bungalow in a desirable part of Harrogate, and a detached house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a highly popular village are among the featured homes for sale in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Old School House, Weeton is a unique school conversion which mixes contemporary style and gothic architecture and offers fabulous family living and tastefully landscaped grounds (£1,250,000, on sale with Manning Stainton - 01423 524855).

Old School House, Weeton Lane, Weeton

Hill Top Drive, Harrogate offers spacious living accommodation throughout, including two bedrooms, front and rear gardens, garage and driveway parking (£215,500, on sale with William H Brown - 01423 502282).

The Follies, Folly Lane, Bramham is a detached house set in a generous plot and located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly popular village of Bramham, ideally situated for commuting throughout the Yorkshire region (£589,950, on sale with Thomlinsons - ​01937 582748).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger examines the refined allure of Harrogate’s Duchy estate.

