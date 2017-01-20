Slideshow: Property of the Week

A two-bedroom second floor apartment with balcony, an impressive open plan detached family home and a period building offering contemporary living space are among the homes featured in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

A two-bedroom second floor apartment with balcony is situated in the popular and sought-after development of Esplanade Court, St Mary’s Walk, in the heart of Harrogate town centre, affording views over the famous Stray (£440,000, on sale with Linley & Simpson - 01423 540054).

The Old School House, Tockwith Lane, Bilton-in-Ainsty

5 Fulwith Avenue is a detached family home located in the sought-after south side of Harrogate’s town centre (£700,000, on sale with Myrings -​ 01423 566400).

Hayloft House, Asenby offers the character of a period building and contemporary living with versatile accommodation (£309,950, on sale with Joplings - 01765 694800).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger goes in search of properties with dressing rooms.

