Slideshow - Property of the Week

A four-bedroom town house in Knaresborough, a susbtantial family home in Harrogate and a period property in Weeton are among the featured homes for sale in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Woodgate Cottage, Weeton is a pretty period three bedroom property which has been fully renovated by its current owners (guide price £595,000, on sale with Knight Frank - 01423 535377).

Granby House, Harrogate

Westville Oval, Harrogate, is a substantial, detached family home having the benefit of a large extension to the rear (£325,000, on sale with Nicholls Tyreman Estate Agents – 01423 503076).

Moor Lea is a stunning four bedroom town house located close to Knaresborough town centre, offering a striking interior with luxurious fittings throughout (£425,000, on sale with Dacre Son and Hartley - 01423 864126.

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger looks at homes near to Yorkshire’s racecourses.

So if you’re looking for a home home in 2017, pick up a copy of the acclaimed Harrogate Advertiser series property guide, free inside this week’s edition. It’s the perfect place to start.