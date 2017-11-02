Property spotlight: Woodland Drive, Thorp Arch - £345,000

A deceptively spacious town house in this sought after location between the villages of Thorp Arch and Walton.

Excellent family accommodation on three floors. Ground floor entrance hall with a cloakroom/wc, utility room and a well fitted attractive kitchen/dining room. On the first floor there is a large living room. Guest bedroom with an en suite. There is a further bedroom on this floor. On the second floor there is the master bedroom with an en suite. Two further bedrooms and a bathroom. Contact Thomlinsons on 01937 582748.