Property spotlight: Red Kite Hall, Hall Drive, Bramhope - £1,695,000

There is a fantastic family room, gym, impressive lounge, steps to a stunning dining room, snug. At first floor there are three bedrooms with en-suite facilities (two of which have a walk in dressing room). There are two further bedrooms and a house bathroom. Totalling just under 5000 sq ft. Call Hopkinsons 01423 501201.