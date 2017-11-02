Property spotlight: Meadow View, Cattal - £749,950

Meadow View is a substantial modern five bedroom detached family home perfect for entertaining.
It is located behind a secure gated entrance shared with another property.
The property has been furnished to an exacting standard and offers immaculate accommodation throughout.
This accommodation is spread over three floors with the three reception rooms to the rear of the property overlooking the private south facing garden.
Contact Knight Frank on 01423 530088.
