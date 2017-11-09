Search

Property spotlight - Littlethorpe, near Ripon £449,500

Littlethorpe, near Ripon - �449,500
Littlethorpe, near Ripon - �449,500

An attractive and beautifully maintained and presented detached cottage located between Bishop Monkton and Ripon. Equipped with double glazing and oil central heating the cottage features a superb open plan kitchen and dining room together with a separate sitting room, utility room and wetroom. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a family bathroom. There is a large single garage and private gardens with flagged patio area and lawn.

Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.