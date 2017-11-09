Property spotlight - Beech Cottage, Kirkby Overblow £545,000

This attractive 3/4 bedroom semi-detached village house stands in generous mature gardens in the heart of this highly desirable village. Beech Cottage extends to a floor area of 1,300 sq ft and has a nicely proportioned sitting room, separate dining room and kitchen. The downstairs utility room also has a shower and WC facilities for the fourth bedroom/study which complements a house bathroom and three first floor double bedrooms. Outside, there are two detached garages. For more details, visit www.dacres.co.uk or call 01423 877200.
