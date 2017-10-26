FIRST LOOK: Meadowside executive homes for sale at Yorkshire beauty spot

An exclusive new development of executive homes with views across open countryside will go on show to the public this weekend at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.

Meadowside, a mix of three and five bedroom properties presented to a high specification, has been built in Hunsingore - a quaint and peaceful village three miles north of Wetherby.

The idyllic site hosts a Show Home opening weekend this Friday to Sunday, October 27 to 29, 11am to 3pm.

The Loxley Homes development consists of 10 executive properties - two have already been sold - a mix of mainly detached but also semi-detached homes, with prices ranging from £350,000 to £650,000.

The development boasts good commuter links and a wide range of facilities, including top schools nearby, have their own private gardens and come with a choice of finishes.

All the properties have general main specifications items as below but please check, with the agent, that the details have not been altered.

Rooms have an emulsion painted finish to walls and smooth ceilings, painted six panel internal doors, torus architraves and skirtings, with a white satin gloss finish to woodwork.

High quality kitchens and worktops are fitted with upstanding integrated appliances, with concealed lighting below kitchen cupboards.

Bathrooms and en-suites feature white contemporary sanitary ware, with complementary chrome fittings and half height tiled walls. Full height tiles feature in showers with concealed shower valve and glass screen

Flooring is available by negotiation.

Energy efficiency and heating features include oil fired boiler and oil storage tanks, while painted timber windows have sealed double glazed units.

Telephone points are installed to the sitting room, kitchen and master bedroom.

Homes feature a mains powered smoke detector with provision for battery back up.

The front door is fitted with a door bell. Outside lights are over external entrance doors, with lighting and power in garages.

External features include block paved driveway, turfed front and rear garden with tree and shrub planting, plus fencing in accordance with specified plans.

* Every care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the specification information. The contents of the specification do not form or constitute a warranty or represent part of any contract. Loxley Homes Limited reserves the right to amend and/or update specification at their discretion.