Foodies to be served up plate of fine dining

A one-off night will offer foodies the chance to enjoy two leaders on the Harrogate food scene.

The Round Table Dining is bringing a pop-up event to Christian’s at Crimple Hall this month.

It is the latest in a series of pop-ups organised by the company, which usually offers fine dining to clients at private venues across Yorkshire.

The collaboration came about when chef Whaheed Rojan met restaurant owner Christian Ogley at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism awards, where the pair were nominated for Chef of the Year and Newcomer of the Year respectively, as well as Andrew Pollard from Christian’s being shortlisted for Best Waiter. Christian and Whaheed began planning the one-off event before the night was out.

Whaheed said: “Both Christian’s and The Round Table Dining are fairly new to the Harrogate dining scene, but we’re already making our mark.

“The team at Christian’s focus on outstanding food in great surroundings, which is at the heart of what we offer too. It seemed a natural partnership for us to bring the pop-up kitchen to their great venue.”

Whaheed has worked in kitchens around the world, including on Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2, becoming highly experienced in numerous cuisines and learning about a wide variety of food cultures.

He counts Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Pierce Brosnan and Steven Seagal among the celebrities he has cooked for.

The pop-up restaurant will be open for just one night, On Friday, September 30, with tickets priced at £55 per person including a three-course set menu, canapés and fizz on arrival.

Christian added: “Whaheed’s reputation as a leading chef is very well deserved, so when he suggested bringing The Round Table Dining to Christian’s, we were really keen to make it happen.

“This event is perfect for Christian’s customers who want the chance to try something new in familiar surroundings.

“We also hope people who already love The Round Table Dining will also enjoy getting to know our venue a little better while enjoying a great night of fine food and drinks.”

For more information, visit www.theroundtabledining.co.uk or book a table by calling 01423 788453.