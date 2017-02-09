Cafe of the Year 2017: Harrogate Ripon and Wetherby nominations revealed

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there's nothing we love more than a cafe or tea room and everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which cafe or tea room gets your vote.
With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafes that will compete for the title of Cafe of the year 2017.
So, tell us who's fit for our final top ten.
To vote, post the coupon available in your Harrogate Advertiser, Nidderdale Herald, Knaresborough Post, Ripon Gazette or Wetherby News this week (February 9) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite cafe from the list.
Closing date for votes in 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Choose from the following cafes
001. 1066 Cafe & Bakery, 1 Hastings Way Collingham
002. Balzersens, 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate
003. Bean & Bud, 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate
004. Cafe Culture, 69-71 Leeds Road, Harrogate
005. Cafe Devine, 120-130 Kings Road, Harrogate
006. Cafe Prego, 18 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate
007. Bettys Tea Rooms, Parliament Street, Harrogate
008. Caffe Marconi, 2 Princess Square, Harrogate
009. Chimes Cafe, 14-15, Kirkgate, Ripon
010. Christian’s Cafe Bistro, Leeds Road, Harrogate
011. Cooking Fantastic (Udder Coffee Shop), Spruisty Hall Farm Ripon Road Killinghall, Harrogate
012. Eat @ 3, 1 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate
013. Farm Whole Foods & Bistro, 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate
014. Good Fettle, 1 Grove Park View, Harrogate
015. Honey Bee’s At Hannah’s, 10 Castlegate, Knaresborough
016. Indulge Hornbeam, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate
017. Jenny’s Tea Shop, 7 Montpellier Mews, Harrogate
018. Just-Delicious, 9-10 Kings Close, Pateley Bridge
019. Le Deli in Harrogate, 31, Beulah Street, Harrogate
020. LMDC Espesso Bar, 4 John Street, Harrogate
021. Mamma Doreen’s, 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate
022. McQueen’s, 51 High Street, Knaresborough
023. Millers Cafe, 67 High Street Starbeck, Harrogate
024. Moo Cafe, 160a High Street Boston Spa
025. Nibble ‘n’ Nosh, 11 Station Parade, Harrogate
026. North Street Deli, 29 North Street, Wetherby
027. Nutrition Joes’s, Station Parade, Harrogate
028. Oliver’s Pantry, 86 North Street, Ripon
029. Palm Court Cafe, 28 Montpellier Hill, Harrogate
030. Phoenix Cafe, 2 Westgate, Wetherby
031. Pomfret’s of Wetherby, 9 The Shambles, Wetherby
032. Realitea, 84 North Street, Ripon
033. Ripley Castle Tea Rooms, Ripley
034. Riverside Cafe, 23a Waterside, Knaresborough
035. Sophies Coffee Shop, High Street Hampsthwaite
036. Sun Parlour Cafe, Ripon Spa Park Street, Ripon
037. The Black Mulberry, 29 Waterside, Knaresborough
038. The Cove, Central House, Otley Road, Harrogate
039. The Firs Tea Room, Main Street, Summerbridge
040. The Gourmet Cafe, 5-7 The Shambles, Wetherby
041. The Harrogate Tea Rooms, 9 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate
042. The Hub Cafe, 5c Greengate Cardale Park, Harrogate
043. The March Hare Cafe, Duck Hill, Ripon
044. The Old Granary, 17 High Street, Pateley Bridge
045. The Rolling Pin, 23 Westgate, Ripon
046. The Wakeman’s House Cafe, 33 Market Place South, Ripon
047. Tilly Peppers, 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate
048. Toft Gate Barn Cafe, Bewerley, Pateley Bridge
049. Treasure & Relish, 8 High Skellgate, Ripon
050. Truffles Cafe, 22 Station Parade, Harrogate
051. Weetons Cafe, 23/24 West Park, Harrogate
052. Filmore and Union, 61 Market Place, Wetherby
053. Zinc Cafe, 2 John Street, Harrogate
054. The Lemon Tree, High Street, Tadcaster
055. The Tea Lounge, Westgate, Tadcaster
056. WiSE Owl, Boston Spa
057. Dulcie Butterfly, High Street, Boston Spa
058. The Cafe and Bistro, Thorpe Arch Retail Park
059. Marigolds Cafe, 16 Waterside, Knaresborough
060. Cafe Rita, 15a Bower Street, Harrogate
061. UGOT, Station Parade, Harrogate