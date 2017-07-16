Pre-season round-up: Thomson strikes as Town sink Pools

George Thomson’s first goal at the CNG Stadium was the highlight of a successful afternoon for Harrogate Town as Hartlepool United were beaten 2-1.

After an uneventful opening 45 minutes, Dominic Knowles converted Ryan Fallowfield’s cross to put Simon Weaver’s side ahead against their National League opponents.

Thomson then ensured Town would come out on top when he unleashed a thunderous strike into the bottom corner, less than 10 minutes after the game’s opening goal.

With almost the last kick of the game, Nicky Deverdicks gave Pools fans something to cheer as the second-half substitute smashed a free-kick in off the bar.

Elsewhere, Evo-Stik Division One North outfit Tadcaster Albion gave a good account of themselves when they hosted Doncaster Rovers.

The League One side arrived at the i2i Stadium with a near full-strength squad and were given a good workout before eventually running out 2-0 winners.

A first-half Will Lenehan goal earned Knaresborough Town a 1-1 draw with Thackley.