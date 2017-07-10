Albion sink Knaresborough in pre-season opener

Goals from new boys Danny Frost and Jake Ellam saw Tadcaster Albion begin their pre-season campaign with a victory over NCEL Division One outfit Knaresborough Town.

The Brewers’ new management team of Michael Morton and Simon Collins took charge of their first match without defenders Andy Milne and Aiden Savory as well as experienced midfielder Pete Davidson, but former Northern Ireland International Michael Ingham returned in goal after nine months out with a foot problem.

For Town, boss Paul Stansfield fielded a side comprising both first team and reserve team players, while Steve Bromley was back in a Knaresborough shirt following his return from Harrogate Railway.

On a scorching day at York St John University’s Haxby Road Sports Complex, the contest started in extremely competitive fashion with both sides battling hard to gain a foothold.

Knaresborough missed two half-chances to break the deadlock in the opening minutes before Taddy did so with 21 on the clock.

New recruit Danny Frost was given a split-second just inside the penalty area and he made no mistake driving into the bottom corner with his weaker left foot for 1-0.

There were changes aplenty at the interval, but the second 45 minutes saw Morton and Collins’ side produce a more commanding display and Taddy were rewarded with a second goal just eight minutes into the half.

The move started with Michael Ingham coming and claiming a free-kick before rolling the ball out to Liam Shepherd to get Albion on the attack sharply.

Shepherd clipped it down the line for Josh Greening who beat his man and curled in the perfect cross which allowed Jake Ellam to tap in his first for the club.

The Brewers searched for a third goal and came close in the final seconds when Jake Ellam’s fierce strike from range was parried and substitute Piteu Crouz couldn’t quite turn in the rebound.

Elsewhere, a second Knaresborough side under the stewardship of coach Paul Clayton drew 2-2 at Northen League Northallerton Town.

James Turner netted a 17th-minute equaliser for Town before Joel Freestone finished coolly when clean through on goal to put the visitors 2-1 up after half-time.