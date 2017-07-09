Strong finish earns ‘Gate crucial result

Harrogate CC finished Saturday’s ECB Yorkshire Premier League North clash with Woodhouse Grange strongly to earn themselves a crucial result.

George Ross’ men looked in some trouble as their visitors reached 124-1 chasing a total of 214 for victory, but they fought back to restrict the York side to 195/9.

‘Gate began the day 13 points behind top-of-the-table York, but this success combined with the league leaders’ defeat to Yorkshire Academy means that the men from St George’s Road are now just five points off pole position.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, skipper Ross went early on for a duck, but Josh Atkinson (51) and Aussie Kallen Bond (47) put on 78 for the hosts’ second wicket.

None of the ‘Gate batsmen were able to go on and post big scores, however useful knocks from George Ellaby (29), Will Topham (26) and Tom Geeson-Brown (20 not out) got their side up to 213/8 from their 50 overs.

Brothers Andrew Bilton (69) and Chris Bilton (47) then took Grange to 124-1 in reply, but the away team fell away following the latter’s dismissal.

Spinner Bond (3-46) took care of the middle order, and with the game’s momentum shifting in favour of ‘Gate, the pace of Geeson-Brown (3-44) proved too much for the Woodhouse tail to contend with.

Needing 20 to win from the last over, the visitors eventually settled for seeing their innings out, denying the Roosters a maximum-points haul in the process.