Theakston Nidderdale League: More success for revitalised Alne

Having failed to win any of their opening 10 Theakston Nidderdale Division One fixtures of 2017, bottom-of-the-table Alne made it two victories in a row when they beat Burton Leonard.

Chris Beaumont laid the foundations for his side’s success with a fine century, striking 103 not out, while Paul Hutchinson contributed 38 as the men from the Magic Circle compiled 225/7 from their 45 overs.

Matt Rangeley took 3-57 for Burton and when they responded, opening batsman James Townsend made 65, while Pete Townsend (56) also contributed a half-century.

Their efforts proved to be in vain, however, and the visitors were bowled out 16 runs short on 209, Peter Clark wreaking havoc with a devastating seven-wicket haul.

Spofforth remain in the relegation zone after they lost to Goldsborough by a six-wicket margin.

Graham Squires’ knock of 40 was the only real highlight of the hosts’ 144/8 as David James, Jarrod McPhee, Andy Ward and Graham Shorter each effected a brace of dismissals.

McPhee then led Goldsborough home with the bat, making 54 at the top of the order to help his side to 145/4 and five points.

Tom Lawson was the pick of the Spofforth attack with 2-40.

A fine knock from Aaron Brunner was not enough to save third-from-bottom Knaresborough Forest from a 28-run defeat to high-flying Helperby.

The Australian just missed out on a ton, smashing 94, while Matt Rogers chipped in with 36 as the strugglers made a decent start to chasing down their target of 236/9.

Some excellent bowling from Matt Cavanagh (5-41) and Alistair Darnell (4-42) saw them dismissed for 208, however.

Earlier, Dylan Steyn (81), Dan Marston (42) and Cavanagh (41) had impressed with the bat for Helperby, Sam Pyke helping himself to 4-48.

At the other end of the table, leaders Ouseburn wasted no time in dispatching Darley, securing an eight-wicket triumph to consolidate pole position.

Jamie Bryant was in unplayable form, ripping through the away side’s batting line up on his way to recording figures of 6-24, ably supported by Chris Morrison (3-21).

Darley lasted just 12 overs at the crease before they were sent back to the pavilion with only 46 runs to their name.

Sam Parker’s unbeaten 32 then saw Ouseburn over the line at 47/2 in the 10th over.

Birstwith got back to winning ways after tasting defeat in their previous two league fixtures, seeing off West Tanfield.

Chris Base (38), Craig Robinson (35) and Dan Riley (33) all made starts in the title contenders’ innings of 185/8.

Josh Barrett (3-25) and Tom Hope (3-40) both impressed with ball in hand for Tanfield, but their batsmen were unable to keep up with the required run-rate.

Adam Hodgkinson (43 not out) looked in decent touch, but received little by way of support from his teammates as the hosts laboured to 133/8.

Base completed a fine afternoon’s work by grabbing 4-25 to help frustrate the home batters.

In-form Masham recorded a fourth win in five outings when they got the better of visiting Hampsthwaite in a low-scoring affair.

The away side only just made it into three figures, being dismissed for exactly 100 batting first.

Rich Barratt (37) was their leading light, while Craig Broadley snapped up 3-32 with the ball.

Masham did not have things all their own way in reply, but 27 from Nathan Kleinig and Bailey McCourt’s 23 got them to 104/6, despite Luke Manion claiming 3-16.

An incredible first-wicket partnership between Sam Halliday and Will Cunningham helped Scotton crush Division Two’s basement side Newby Hall.

Halliday (175 not out) and Cunningham (122 not out) completely dominated the strugglers’ attack, combining to take the Low Moor Lane outfit to 308 without loss.

Skipper Halliday’s innings included 15 fours and eight sixes, while Aussie Cunningham hit 14 boundaries, four of which were maximums.

Alex Wilson made an unbeaten 47 not out in reply, but that was as good as it got for Hall as they were bowled out for 129 and condemned to a ninth straight loss.

Richard Ellerker, Callum Halliday and Iain Campbell all grabbed three wickets apiece for Scotton.

Bobby Hilton also produced a captain’s knock to pave the way for Wath & Melmerby’s five-wicket triumph over Pateley Bridge.

The Badgers managed to put 185/8 on the board with Colin Chadwick (75) and Tom Fryer (56 not out) both making half-centuries, while Hilton helped himself to four wickets.

Opening the batting, the Wath skipper plundered 115 from only 78 deliveries, lashing nine fours and seven sixes, Josh Grange adding 33 to take the hosts to victory at 186/5.

Tom Clements (3-26) impressed for Bridge, but his good work was not enough in the end.

Former leaders Studley Royal blew the title race wide open, thrashing Dacre Banks, the side who began the weekend on top of the pile, and moving above them and into second place.

Robert Broley struck 89 not out and Nick Stewart weighed in with 75 to guide Royal to 208/6, Waqas Rasheed taking 2-58.

Banks were then sent packing for just 93 as only Rasheed (44 not out) offered any resistance.

Tom Hixon bagged 2-28 before Lewis Day mopped up the tail with a spell of 4-18.

Blubberhouses’ comfortable win over Markington saw them climb into first place.

Aamir Rehman was in stunning form once again for the victors, following up last week’s fine all-round display against Studley Royal with another match-winning performance.

Rehman returned figures of 5-40 as the home team were all out for 137 despite Matthew Robertson’s 44 and Graham Bassitt’s 43.

Rehman then clubbed a quickfire 73 to get Blubberhouses over the line at 138/3 in 21 overs, Bash Khan also playing his part with a knock of 33 not out.

Bishop Thornton’s total of 252/9 proved more than sufficient to see off the challenge of Burnt Yates.

Andrew Hyland led the way for Steve Sowray’s team, striking 66 of their runs, while Matt Varley contributed 43.

Javed Slater snared five home batsmen and Dom Taylor took 2-40, but the Banks batsmen failed to fire.

Jason Chyer was their top-scorer with just 20, and a trio of dismissals apiece for Matt Varley (3-21) and Rob Nelson (3-26) went a long way to getting rid of the visitors well short of their target on 106.

Bradley Clark’s half-century proved vital in earning Raskelf a narrow victory on the road at Ripley.

Clark compiled an inninngs of 74 as the away side edged to their target of 132 with only a single wicket in hand after Bob Brown claimed 5-39 and James Keane 4-29.

Batting first, Ripley had posted 131/9, Michael Sacchetta left stranded on 49 not out as Jake Petty finished with 3-16.